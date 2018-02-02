× Wind chills -10 to -20-degrees this Friday morning across the Chicago area

Protect exposed skin, if you’re outside for any length of time this Friday morning. With temperatures generally 0 to 5 above with west to northwest winds 5 to 15 miles per hour, the resulting wind chills across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana will fall into the -10 to -20-degree range.

Under sunny skies, temperatures will slowly climb into the teens by late morning, approaching the 20-degree mark this afternoon.

Below are maps depicting latest area-wide wind chills, temperatures and wind direction/speed.

Wind chill map…

Temperature map…

Wind direction/speed map…