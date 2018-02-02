Video captures Illinois sheriff’s deputy saving 4 people from drunk driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- A sheriff's deputy saved four lives just east of Rockford, and his heroic actions were captured on video.

Boone County's Sheriff's Deputy Charles Schutz, and two fellow deputies, had just stopped a suspected drunk driver when another drunk driver almost hit them.

Schutz's quick thinking got everyone out of harm's way, just in time, pushing the deputies and DUI suspect to the side of the road.

His fellow officers are now calling him a hero.

"I tell people 'I was just trying to get myself out of the way. They just so happened to be in my way when I ran,'" Schutz said.

Schutz says he was able to chase down the vehicle and arrest the driver for DUI.