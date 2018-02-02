South Side barber instilling confidence in kids one free haircut at a time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A trip to the barber can be like a rite of passage for a young boy. However, for many, it's a luxury their family can't afford.

One South Side barber has made it his mission to change that.

Tyree Taylor decided he would use his clippers and chair to ensure that ten people get free cuts every week. He calls it "10smiles1love."

He understands the teasing and bullying kids face when their hair reflects tough times.

Already, he has turned the mirror around to dozens of big smiles on the faces of kids he's given sharp fades and cuts to. His hope is that his movement will inspire others to do good and kind things in their neighborhoods.

For more information on 10smiels1love or to book an appointment with Tyree Taylor, you can find him at Stylez811 barbershop on 79th St. or check out his page.