Actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley tells all about her marriage to the King, raising their daughter and her personal success in television, film and business. Presley's world tour "Elvis and Me" comes to the Genesee Theater in Waukegan tonight at 8 p.m.
Priscilla Presley talks tour, life with Elvis on WGN Morning News
