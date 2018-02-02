Police investigating after elderly man’s body found in suburban apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK, Ill. – Police are investigating after the body of an elderly man in an apartment.

Oak Park police say a janitor discovered the victim's body around 1 p.m. in an apartment in the 1000 block of North Blvd. A friend of the 77-year-old victim requested a well being check.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment but that there were obvious signs of foul play.

The West Suburban Major Crimes task force forensic unit was among the units investigating on the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released and cause of death has not been determined yet by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Oak Park Police.