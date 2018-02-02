× Man found violently beaten outside Southwest Side hardware store

CHICAGO — A man was violently attacked outside a hardware store on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

It happened shortly before midnight Thursday in the 6900 block of West Archer.

Police arrived to find the man critically injured outside an Ace Hardware.

He suffered blunt force trauma, and is being treated at Loyola Medical Center.

He may have been robbed, but police won’t know until he’s able to talk to them.

At this point, investigators don’t know the motive the the attack and have no suspects.