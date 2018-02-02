Lunchbreak: Kimchi mac & cheese with soft boiled egg and green onion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Deb Evans

Peckish Pig - 623 Howard St. in Evanston

http://www.thepeckishpig.com/

Event:

North Shore Restaurant Month - whole month of February

100+ restaurants offer specials and discounts all month long.

www.NorthShoreDiningDeals.com

Recipe:

Kimchi Mac & Cheese with Soft Boiled Egg and Green Onions (serves 8)

Prep

2lb of cooked and chilled penne pasta, set aside

2 cups of your favorite Kimchi

8 eggs ready to boil

½ cup of chopped green onions set aside

Recipe for cheese sauce

¼ lb unsalted butter

1 teaspoon fresh chopped thyme

1 teaspoon of fresh chopped rosemary

1 tablespoon of chopped garlic

1 quart of heavy whipping cream

1 lb of shredded smoked cheddar

¼ lb of shredded Swiss

¼ lb of shredded Asiago

¼ teaspoon of Kosher Salt

¼ teaspoon of ground black pepper

Method

In a large saucepan melt unsalted butter. Add rosemary, thyme and chopped garlic. Cook until garlic softens. Add heavy whipping cream and bring to a boil, then turn down the heat and add all the cheeses. Cook at low temperature until all cheese is melted. Add the pasta and kimchi to the cheese mix and heat on high and while stirring.

Keep the mixture on low heat while you boil your eggs.

Soft Boiled Eggs

Fill a saucepan with water, bring to a boil and add the eggs. Lower the heat slightly to a simmer and cook for exactly 7 minutes, then put into a bowl of cold water and peel quickly

Plating up

Divide the mac & cheese into bowls top with a boiled egg cut in half and sprinkle with green onions and add your favorite grated cheese.