Lunchbreak: Kimchi mac & cheese with soft boiled egg and green onion

Peckish Pig - 623 Howard St. in Evanston
Event:
North Shore Restaurant Month - whole month of February
100+ restaurants offer specials and discounts all month long.
Recipe:
Kimchi Mac & Cheese with Soft Boiled Egg and Green Onions (serves 8)
Prep
2lb of cooked and chilled penne pasta, set aside
2 cups of your favorite Kimchi
8 eggs ready to boil
½ cup of chopped green onions set aside
Recipe for cheese sauce
¼ lb unsalted butter
1 teaspoon fresh chopped thyme
1 teaspoon of fresh chopped rosemary
1 tablespoon of chopped garlic
1 quart of heavy whipping cream
1 lb of shredded smoked cheddar
¼ lb of shredded Swiss
¼ lb of shredded Asiago
¼ teaspoon of Kosher Salt
¼ teaspoon of ground black pepper
Method
In a large saucepan melt unsalted butter. Add rosemary, thyme and chopped garlic. Cook until garlic softens. Add heavy whipping cream and bring to a boil, then turn down the heat and add all the cheeses. Cook at low temperature until all cheese is melted. Add the pasta and kimchi to the cheese mix and heat on high and while stirring.
Keep the mixture on low heat while you boil your eggs.
Soft Boiled Eggs
Fill a saucepan with water, bring to a boil and add the eggs. Lower the heat slightly to a simmer and cook for exactly 7 minutes, then put into a bowl of cold water and peel quickly
Plating up
Divide the mac & cheese into bowls top with a boiled egg cut in half and sprinkle with green onions and add your favorite grated cheese.