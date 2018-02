Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTOCK, Ill. -- Following Punxsutawney Phil's lead, Illinois' groundhog Woodstock Willie also saw his shadow Friday morning, predicting six more weeks of winter.

Woodstock is where the famous movie "Groundhog Day" was filmed 25 years ago this year.

And as WGN-TV Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling always says, "If you want to believe in a rodent for your weather forecast, go right ahead!"

42.314744 -88.448702