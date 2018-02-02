Cold and snow to follow Saturday’s thaw

Gusty south winds will boost the mercury well above the freezing mark Saturday with highs climbing into the middle and upper 30s. The mild interlude will be fleeting, as an approaching cold front sets the stage for a cold and snowy week, likely to boost this season’s meager seasonal snowfall, which to date (9.9 inches) has failed to reached double-digits. A period of snow should develop Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning bringing most of the Chicago area 1 to 3 inches of snow, though areas north of the city and near the lake could log higher accumulations. Temperatures will plunge in the wake of the snow with lows heading to the single-digits in the city and below zero in the inland suburbs by Monday morning. Beyond that, high temperatures are not expected to get any higher than the middle 20s through next weekend accompanied by the potential for more snow centering around the Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday Saturday periods.
