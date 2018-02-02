Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen welcomes first child into the world

CHICAGO – Lauri Markkanen isn’t hurt. He’s not dealing with any trouble off the court. He’s just a dad.

The Bulls top pick has been away from the team this week, handling an undisclosed ‘personal matter.’

Turns out, he was awaiting the birth of his first child, a baby boy.

Markkanen posted a picture of him holding his new bundle of joy Friday morning with a geotag from Chicago.

He missed Wednesday’s game against the Trail Blazers and is out for Saturday’s contest with the Clippers.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg said Markkanen may rejoin the team in Sacramento.

Hoiberg said Markkanen is out for Clippers game, per Hoiberg. May meet team in Sacto. Dunn is “doing better,” per Hoiberg but won’t join trip. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 2, 2018

Markkanen is scheduled to play in the NBA Rising Stars Game on All-Star Weekend along with his teammate Kris Dunn.

Dunn’s status for the festivities is somewhat up in the air as he continues to recover from a nasty concussion he suffered a few weeks ago against the Golden State Warriors.