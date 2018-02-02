× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Calgary

* The Blackhawks fell to the Canucks, 4-2, in Vancouver on Thursday, and are now 2-4-1 in their last seven games. The loss snapped a six-game road point streak, however, as the Blackhawks hadn’t lost in regulation on the road since December 28 – also in Vancouver.

* The Flames lost to the Lightning, 7-4, at home on Thursday, and have now dropped six in a row following a seven-game winning streak. It was the third time this season the Flames have allowed at least seven goals.

* These teams met in Calgary on New Year’s Eve, with the Flames getting a 4-3 overtime win. Chicago has gotten at least a point in each of its last eight trips to Calgary, going 5-0-3 in that span. Every game but one has been decided by one goal or a shootout.

* Rookie winger Alex DeBrincat added another goal to his total on Thursday night against Vancouver, giving him four in the last three games, and 18 on the season. Chicago has had a rookie get to 10+ goals in eight of the last 11 seasons.

* Sean Monahan scored for Calgary in the loss to Tampa Bay, his 23rd goal of the season. Monahan has scored at least 20 goals in each of his five NHL seasons, the longest streak to start a career by a Flame since Kent Nilsson had six seasons from 1979-80 to 1984-85.

* Johnny Gaudreau has assisted on 18 of Monahan’s goals, tied for the most in the league for one player assisting another (Sean Couturier from Claude Giroux). Last year, Gaudreau assisted on 16 of Monahan’s 27 goals.