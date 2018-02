CHARLESTON, S.C. — Normal operations have resumed after the airport in Charleston, S.C., was evacuated earlier Friday morning.

Authorities were investigating a suspicious package, but no other details were provided.

Passengers were moved to a parking lot until the all-clear was given.

The airport tweeted that operations have resumed but to expect delays and to check your flight status with your airline.

