Colette Bradley and Christine Natarelli

Anti-Cruelty Society

510 N. LaSalle St., Chicago

www.anticruelty.org

Event:

Pour Your Heart Out is on Thursday, February 22nd, 2018 at the Union League of Chicago from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Guests will sample an array of wine, beer, and cocktails while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, a wine pull, and a raffle. This event benefits the thousands of homeless animals the Society cares for each year.

Location: Union League Club is 65 W. Jackson Blvd.