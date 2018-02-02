4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
2nd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s forecast
-
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
2nd grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday forecast
-
Friday Forecaster does stunts, gives weather report
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning weather forecast
-
-
Chilly weekend to follow season’s first snow
-
Arctic cold to grip city into the new year
-
Chance the Rapper tries his hand as a WGN weatherman