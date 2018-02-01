Woman who killed husband can’t get his pension, court says

CHICAGO— A federal appeals court in Chicago says a woman found not guilty of killing her husband by reason of insanity can’t collect his pension benefits.

The ruling by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals examined so called “slayer statutes” barring those who kill their spouses from profiting from their deaths.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reported Wednesday the court didn’t accept that Anka Miscevic’s successful insanity defense opened the way for her to get benefits. They say she still “intentionally” and “unjustifiably” caused her husband’s death, even if not fully aware she was committing a crime.

Miscevic had been treated for paranoid delusions. She stabbed her husband in 2014, believing she and the couple’s then 13-year-old son were in danger. The son qualifies for benefits until he’s 21.