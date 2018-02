Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police have released January's crime statistics.

According to the numbers, there were fewer murders and shootings last month than there were in January 2016 and 2017.

Murders were down 25 percent from the same period last year.

Shootings fell by 33 percent.

Police say January was the 11th consecutive month gun violence has dropped.

The new crime numbers were released just hours after an 11-year-old boy was shot inside his home on the city's Southeast Side.