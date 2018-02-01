Sub-zero wind chills in place as Friday dawns; the coming 7 days will be nearly 14-degrees colder than past 7; season’s snowiest spell kicks off with Saturday night/Sunday snow; the coming week may see additional snow systems
Snow on the way, gradual warmup coming
7-day forecast: Light snow on the way
Snow, temps in 30s coming this weekend
Polar air likely to bring snow in coming days
7-day forecast: Snow on the way
63 inches of snow in 4 days: Erie, Pennsylvania shatters records
Accumulating snow begins later this Sunday afternoon – continues overnight into Monday
What is Chicago’s lowest temperature ever recorded without any snow cover?
As temperatures fall through the 30s and 20s – slick roads ahead for the Chicago area tonight
White Christmas coming- Accumulating snow to spread across the Chicago area Sunday – Winter Weather Advisory for most of the area- Winter storm warnings for northwest Indiana
Winter’s Wrath: East Coast braces for dangerous winds, snow
Overnight snowfall across the Chicago area followed by heavier Lake-Effect snow in northwest Indiana Saturday
What has been Chicago’s coldest start for a new year at the stroke of midnight?