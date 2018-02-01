× Stan Lee hospitalized for shortness of breath, irregular heartbeat, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES — Stan Lee was taken to the hospital after becoming ill at his home, TMZ reports.

Lee, 95, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital after getting shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat.

TMZ reports that the comic book legend is “doing well and feeling good.”

He will be staying at the hospital for a few days as a safety precaution.

No further information was available.