Sahadev Sharma discusses a less than busy offseason in the MLB on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - By this point, most of the questions when it comes to the top free agent starters in Major League Baseball figured to be answered by this point.

Jake Arrieta, Alex Cobb, Yu Darvish, and others figured to be off the market, signed with teams, and getting their minds right for Spring Training.

But at the moment not one of them is signed, all apart of a snail slow free agent season that's left some of the biggest free agent names in limbo. This has a tremendous effect on the Cubs, who are still waiting to see who might find their way in to their rotation in 2018.

Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic has been following the lack of developments the past two months and joined Sports Feed to discuss when the free agent market might break on Thursday. He also took a look ahead to the Cubs' Spring Training, which begins in just a couple of weeks.

To watch Sahadev's segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.