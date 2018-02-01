Robert Wagner a ‘person of interest’ in Natalie Wood’s death, investigators say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the first time, investigators are calling actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the drowning of his wife Natalie Wood.

Wood died after she disappeared from her family's yacht in 1981.

Wagner, Christopher Walken, and the ship's captain were all on board the ship at the time.

Wood was found floating in the water in a jacket and a nightgown.

Her death was ruled an accident.

But the case was reopened seven-years ago.

Investigators say Wagner's and the captain's accounts of what happened changed over time.

They say they don't believe Wagner is telling the whole story, but he has refused to talk to them since the case reopened.