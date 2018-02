× Rate hike in store for Nicor Gas customers

Nicor Gas customers are expected to see bigger bills.

The Illinois Commerce Commission approved a nearly $140 million rate hike for the company.

That boils down to a roughly 21% increase for customers. Or, around $2 more a month.

The new rates are expected to take effect next Thursday.

But, the Citizens Utility Board believes the company was granted an exorbitant profit rate for shareholders, and received a hike that was more than needed or deserved.