Police release surveillance video of outlet mall robbery suspects

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Police released video of a robbery at a suburban outlet mall.

The robbery happened Friday, Jan. 26 around 12:30 p.m. Police said five men stole $4,000 of merchandise from the Burberry store inside the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, Ill.

In the video, the shoplifters can be seen running through the mall, carrying shirts, scarves and other apparel.

A Rosemont public safety detective said they went into the store, and just started grabbing items off the racks and shelves then left and ran into the parking garage.

They took 18 items total.

Most of the suspects were wearing black hats or hoodies. One second suspect was in a yellow hoodie and another had on a white and red hat. They all appeared to be in their late teens to early 20s.

Police said they got into a black four-door Nissan—a car they later found out through running the plates was stolen four days prior out of Indiana.

Detectives said say they have had grab and go thefts in the past at the outlet mall, but this one ranks up there as far as the dollar amount of stolen merchandise.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call police.