Plainfield teen with autism gets ultimate birthday surprise from Simpsons creator

PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- A teenager with autism received a birthday surprise she will never forget.

16-year-old Jessica from Plainfield is a huge Simpsons fan -- and loves to draw.

Her mother, Lynda Liberatore, sent the show's creator, Matt Groening, a letter with some of her Simpsons' drawings.

Well, Groening sent a letter back -- along with a poster of the entire Simpsons cast -- dedicated just to Jessica for her birthday.

Lynda shared the heartwarming video with WGN:

On top of the poster, Groening wrote: "This is a Simpsons poster dedicated to Jessica and don't you forget it, man." He also drew some pictures of Bart and Lisa with messages encouraging her to continue her art.

