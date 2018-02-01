New 3D sketch of 2008 Lane Bryant murders suspect released

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — One day before the 10 year anniversary of the Lane Bryant murders, police released a new 3D sketch of the suspect.

The new image was prepared by Michigan State Police. It’s an enhanced version of the original sketch made in from an eyewitness account.

On Feb. 2, 2008, five women were murdered at a Lane Bryant store in Tinley Park. A man posing as a delivery driver pulled a gun, forced them into a back room and shot them.

Police said the suspect is a man between 6’ and 6’2″ tall with a husky build and broad shoulders. He appeared to be 25 to 35 years old at the time of the killings, meaning he would be 35 to 45 years old today.

At the time of the murders, he wore braided hair with three to five puffy corn rolls pulled toward the back of his head. One braid hung down the right cheek and had four light green beads on the end.

The man was wearing a dark-colored waist-length jacket and black jeans with embroidery on the back pockets similar to a cursive “G.” He also was also wearing a charcoal gray ski/skull cap.

The suspect’s voice can be heard by calling (866) 853-6222 or by visiting the village website at www.tinleypark.org.

Those with information on the murders can call the tip hotline at (708) 444-5394 or email lanebryant.tipline@tinleypark.org.