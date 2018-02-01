Mike Masse Covers “Creep”

Internationally acclaimed acoustic artist, Mike Masse, has over 60 million views on Youtube. He and Bryce Bloom came by to cover Radioheads' "Creep" this morning. More of Masse's music can be found on Youtube, Spotify, and his website, https://mikemasse.com/.
