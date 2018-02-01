Midday Fix: Masala chai with saffron

Chiya Chai in Logan Square
2770 N. Milwaukee Ave.
773-360-7541
Event:
Valentine’s Day at Chiya Chai’s The Backroom
o $32 prix fixe menu includes three-courses and choice of one specialty Valentine’s Day cocktail.
o Live music by Subhui from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
o Reservations are available beginning at 5 p.m.
Recipe:
Masala Chai with Saffron (2 servings)
1 cup water
1 cup milk
1 tbsp Nepal Organic Black Chai Mix (viewers may purchase Black Chai at local grocery store)
6 cloves
10 green cardamom
1 inch cinnamon stick
1 Star Anise
1 pinch nutmeg
1 pinch black cardamom
1/8 tsp Saffron
- Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan.
2. While the water is boiling, using a mortal and a pestle to coarsely grind the cloves, cardamom, cinnamon and Star Anise.
3. When the water boils, pour the ground spices into the saucepan and let boil for 1 minute.
4. Put the tea in the saucepan and let it boil for 1/2 minute.
5. Pour the milk into the saucepan and bring it to a boil.
6. Turn the heat off, put in the nutmeg and black cardamom into the saucepan and cover the saucepan, letting the tea steep for 1 minute.
7. Strain the tea into serving cups and sprinkle with saffron.Makes 2 cups of delicious Masala Chai with Saffron