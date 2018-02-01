Midday Fix: Masala chai with saffron

Swadesh Shrestha, Co-Owner of Chiya Chai

Chiya Chai in Logan Square

2770 N. Milwaukee Ave.

773-360-7541

www.ChiyaChai.com

Event:

Valentine’s Day at Chiya Chai’s The Backroom

o       $32 prix fixe menu includes three-courses and choice of one specialty Valentine’s Day cocktail.

o       Live music by Subhui from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

o       Reservations are available beginning at 5 p.m.

Recipe:

Masala Chai with Saffron (2 servings)

1 cup water

1 cup milk

1 tbsp Nepal Organic Black Chai Mix (viewers may purchase Black Chai at local grocery store)

6 cloves

10 green cardamom

1 inch cinnamon stick

1 Star Anise

1 pinch nutmeg

1 pinch black cardamom

1/8 tsp Saffron

  1. Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan.
    2. While the water is boiling, using a mortal and a pestle to coarsely grind the cloves, cardamom, cinnamon and Star Anise.
    3. When the water boils, pour the ground spices into the saucepan and let boil for 1 minute.
    4. Put the tea in the saucepan and let it boil for 1/2 minute.
    5. Pour the milk into the saucepan and bring it to a boil.
    6. Turn the heat off, put in the nutmeg and black cardamom into the saucepan and cover the saucepan, letting the tea steep for 1 minute.
    7. Strain the tea into serving cups and sprinkle with saffron.Makes 2 cups of delicious Masala Chai with Saffron