Metra fare hike starts today; agency considers changes to fare structure

Posted 6:27 AM, February 1, 2018, by , Updated at 07:54AM, February 1, 2018

CHICAGO -- Metra's 2018 fare increase kicks off today.

One-Way tickets will increase by $.25 across all zones; 10-Ride tickets will increase anywhere from $4.25-$7.75 depending on the zone; Monthly passes increase from $9-$12.50 depending on the zone; Weekend Passes increase from $8 to $10. Details on the increase: metrarail.com

Moving forward, Metra is considering making changes to its fare structure and the types of tickets it offers. It's beginning a series of open houses tonight to obtain rider feedback about the potential changes.

Some of the options include:

  • Offering discounts for riding during non-rush hour times
  • Redefining Zone A to only cover the six downtown stations
  • Capping fares for trips over 45 miles
  • Making the charges from zone to zone consistent

The first open house is tonight in Geneva at the Kane County Government Center from 4-7 p.m.

There will be additional meetings throughout the month across the area.

Information to attend a meeting or submit feedback online is below:
Submit Feedback through online survey: www.surveymonkey.com
Additional Information and list of open house locations and times:
metrarail.com