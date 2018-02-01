Lunchbreak: Creamy parmesan polenta with vegetables

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Ricardo Jarquin

Travelle Kitchen + Bar

330 N. Wabash (at The Langham, Chicago)

www.travellechicago.com

Event:

Grand Chefs Experience benefiting Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Greater Illinois Chapter

Friday, February 2

6 PM - Midnight

Field Museum, 1400 S. Lakeshore Dr.

$100 Nightcap Ticket starting at 9:15 PM -- tickets are still available for Nightcap, the Grand Chefs Experience's late night party featuring mouth-watering desserts by Chicago’s top Pastry Chefs and custom cocktails created and served by the city’s trendsetters in mixology.

If you are interested in attending the 6pm portion, please contact the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at 312-236-4491 to be added to the waiting list.

www.CFFgrandchefs.com

Recipes:

Adobo Veggies with Creamy Parmesan Polenta

2 1⁄ 2 cups diced onions

2 1⁄ 2 cups diced green peppers

2 cups diced red peppers

1 cup diced carrot

6 garlic cloves

3⁄ 4 teaspoon salt

1⁄ 2 teaspoon sazón

1⁄ 2 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon nutmeg

2 bay leaves, dried

16 ounces diced tomatoes

Seasonal vegetables – ½ delicate squash, a few broccolini florets with stalks attached, 2-3 handfuls of kale and/or spinach

1: Sauté onions, carrots, and peppers until onions are translucent.

2: Add all remaining ingredients, including diced veggies and any seasonal vegetables of your choice. Chef Ricardo changes the vegetables for this dish seasonally. For this winter dish, he used delicata squash (sliced in pieces), broccolini, kale, and spinach.

3: Simmer, with occasional stirring, for 1 hour and 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

4: Remove bay leaves.

5: Serve hot over polenta, and garnish with pickled radishes.

Creamy Parmesan Polenta

4 cups water or chicken stock or milk

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup polenta

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese (can also add some Pecorino cheese)

bundles of herbs - thyme & rosemary, tied with string

1: Bring 4 cups water and 1 teaspoon salt to boil in heavy large saucepan. Steep the bundles of herbs in the liquid for a few minutes, then remove.

2: Gradually whisk in polenta; whisk constantly until mixture is smooth and begins to thicken.

3: Reduce heat to medium-low and cook until tender and thickened but still creamy, stirring often, about 30 minutes.

4: Stir in butter and Parmesan cheese.

5: Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Feel free to substitute water for chicken stock or milk.

Adobo Braised Oxtail with Creamy Parmesan Polenta

Ingredients:

4lbs oxtails, disjointed

1⁄ 4 cup olive oil

2 cups dry wine, divided

1 teaspoon salt

olive oil (for frying)

2 1⁄ 2 cups diced onions

2 1⁄ 2 cups diced green peppers

2 cups diced red peppers

1 cup diced carrot

6 garlic cloves

3⁄ 4 teaspoon salt

1⁄ 2 teaspoon sazón

1⁄ 2 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon nutmeg

2 bay leaves, dried

16 ounces diced tomatoes

2 1⁄ 2 cups beef broth

Directions: