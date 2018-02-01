Jarrett previews Super Bowl LII on Sports Feed Thursday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - At last, the hype is just about over.

Super Bowl LII is just about ready to kickoff as the Eagles will try to dethrone the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots on Sunday at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Like usual, there are plenty of storylines to go around when it comes to the Big Game, from the quarterbacks to former players and, of course, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jarrett Payton discussed all of those topics live from Minneapolis on Thursday's Sports Feed. He joined Josh Frydman to discuss a number of the topics fans are talking about as Super Bowl Sunday approaches.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can watch Jarrett discuss a number of these topics and make his predictions along with Josh in the videos above or below.