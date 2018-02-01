Fidel Castro’s son has killed himself, Cuba state media says

Posted 8:14 PM, February 1, 2018, by , Updated at 08:29PM, February 1, 2018

Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, son of former Cuban president Fidel Castro, participates in the inauguration of the 32nd Havana International Fair (FIHAV) on November 2, 2014. About two thousand businessmen from 60 countries participate in this edition of the mayor commercial fair of the island, which will take place until November 8. AFP PHOTO/ADALBERTO ROQUE (Photo credit should read ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP/Getty Images)

HAVANA — The oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro killed himself on Thursday after months of treatment for depression, state media reported. He was 68.

Official website Cubadebate said that Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart had been in a “deeply depressed state.” A brief note read on state television said his treatment had “required a hospitalization regime then outpatient follow-up.”

The eldest son of Cuba’s former leader was known for his distinctive beard and resemblance to his father, earning him the nickname Fidelito or Little Fidel.

Castro Diaz-Balart had served as scientific adviser to the Council of State and was vice president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences.

His mother was Mirta Diaz-Balart, a woman from Cuba’s aristocracy who Castro married in his youth before beginning the revolutionary struggle that later brought him and his brother Raul to power.