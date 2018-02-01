× Dreamer, 29, released from ICE custody, officials say

SKOKIE, Ill. — A DACA recipient, or “Dreamer,” was released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody Thursday morning after being detained when he went into a suburban courthouse.

Christian Gomez Garcia, 29, was detained by ICE agents on Wednesday when he entered the Skokie Courthouse to take care of a traffic ticket.

His mother said he was wrongly arrested because of a mistake by former Congressman Luis Gutierrez’s office.

Garcia gained DACA status in 2012 and was applying for an extension with the help of Gutierrez’s office. His lawyer said he never should have been arrested because a federal court order protected him while his application was being processed.