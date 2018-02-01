× Crash on LSD leads to cars on bike path, CTA bus

CHICAGO — A crash on Lake Shore Drive Thursday morning resulted in cars on the bike path and a CTA bus in the grass.

There was an accident at about 7 a.m. on southbound Lake Shore Drive just past 57th.

SB LSD – All lanes blocked past 57th. Exit at 57th to avoid. pic.twitter.com/FkJU7GpNQu — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 1, 2018

People driving southbound were diverted on to an access road called Science Drive, and but then the cars had nowhere to go. So some cars actually drove on the bike path in Jackson Park to get around the crash.

A CTA bus that followed the cars on to the bike path got stuck in the mess trying to re-route and had to turn around in the grass.

Here’s more of what we saw from #Skycam9 as drivers took to the bike path to avoid a crash SB LSD past 57th. @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/QsSdB6onDj — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 1, 2018