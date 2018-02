Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILO, Hi. -- Rescue crews are continuing to search for a young woman from Chicago who was swept down the Wailuku River in Hilo, Hawaii during a flash flood on Friday.

Kelly Mrowinski is a traveling nurse in her mid-20's.

Fire officials say she and a man were hiking up above a waterfall, when both were swept downstream by quickly rising waters.

The man was able to swim to a riverbank, but he lost contact with mrowinski.

Her mother traveled to Hawaii for the search.