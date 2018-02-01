Chicago dance teacher finalist for $1M Global Teaching Prize

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Curie High School Teacher has beat out 30,000 other nominees to make it as a finalist for a million dollar Global Teaching Prize.

Unlike the other candidates, Ms. Melinda Wilson's instruction isn't based in books or lectures. Her classroom is a worn down dance studio. The majority of her students have little to no dance experience at all, and that's where Ms. Wilson said, the magic begins.

"I want to be with these kids. I want to teach them to trust their own instincts and take risks. Teach them the value of failing and getting back up to try again. My greatest performance is seeing them on stage and succeeding in not only dance, but life," she said.