Body found on CTA tracks at Belmont, police say

CHICAGO — Authorities are responding to a body on the CTA tracks at Belmont.

The incident was reported after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Service was disrupted earlier on the Red, Brown and Purple lines as a result, but has now resumed.

Red and Brown Line service has resumed across both of their entire lines, but do continue to bypass Belmont. Consider using nearby Wellington, which is just 1/4 mi (2 full city blocks) south of Belmont. Allow extra travel time. — cta (@cta) February 1, 2018

No further information has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.