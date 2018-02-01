× Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday @ Vancouver

* The Blackhawks beat the Predators, 2-1, in Nashville on Tuesday, and have now won back-to-back games following a four-game losing skid. It was their first set of back-to-back wins since January 7-9, going 1-4-1 in between.

* The Canucks beat the Avalanche, 4-3, at home in overtime on Tuesday, improving to 4-3-0 in their last seven. Those four wins have come by a combined 18-9, while the three losses have been by a combined 10-2.

* Since these teams met in three consecutive postseasons between 2009-11, their matchups in Vancouver have been very close. Vancouver has a slight edge, winning six games to Chicago’s five, and scoring an average of 2.8 goals compared to 2.6 for the Blackhawks.

* Anton Forsberg stopped 42 of the 43 shots he faced in Nashville on Tuesday, good for a .977 save percentage. In the last 30 years, only five Blackhawks goalies have posted a higher save percentage when facing at least 40 shots on goal.

* Brock Boeser leads Vancouver with 44 points this year, eight ahead of Thomas Vanek’s 36. At least one of the Sedin brothers has finished in the top two on the Canucks in points every year since the lockout, including occupying both top spots every year between 2006-07 and 2015-16.

* Vancouver has a collective .824 save percentage on the penalty kill, the third lowest in the NHL. Chicago’s power play has converted in 19.0 percent of its opportunities on the road, 6.9 percent higher than its 12.1 percent success rate at home.