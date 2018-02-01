Beverly mom honored for raising awareness about Down syndrome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Chicago mother and Beverly resident is being honored for raising awareness about Down Syndrome.

Holly Simon, who has a 15-year-old son named Nate with Down Syndrome, has made it her life's mission to educate people about the genetic disorder.

Holly and her husband created the I Am Who I Am Foundation that educates people about those among us who are just a bit different.

And they started a bath and body product line that Nate and other teens package, label and create the art work for.

Holly will be awarded the venerable Mary Potter Humanitarian Award and recognized for her accomplishments and public service Saturday at Little Company of Mary Hospital's 28th annual Crystal Heart Ball at the Field Museum.

WGN's Patrick Elwood and Nancy Loo will emcee the vent.

You can find more information at iam-whoiam.com

