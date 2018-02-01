Around Town checks out Magic Tree House: Showtime for Shakespeare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Climb into a musical time machine with Jack and Annie, and travel back to Shakespearean England! In this Midwest premiere, the daring sibling duo learns to overcome stage fright to save the famed bard’s show. Based on the critically-acclaimed book series by Mary Pope Osborne, discover how history is shaped by those who learn to overcome their fears. Full of freestyle beats to move your feet, this tuneful tale is a hit with kids and grown-ups alike.

A Special One Fund benefit performance will be held on Saturday, February 10th with an exclusive Q&A with author Mary Pope Osborne and Playwright Will Osborne. Each ticket purchase includes a $20 donation to Emerald City Theatre’s One Fund, providing a free book and a free play to a Chicago Public Schools Students.

Apollo Theater:

2540 N. Lincoln Ave.

Chicago, IL 60614

EmeraldCityTheatre.com