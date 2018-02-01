× After two day delay, Bulls will trade Nikola Mirotic to the Pelicans: Reports

CHICAGO – After a bizarre 48 hours, it now appears that Nikola Mirotic is finally going to have a new home outside of Chicago.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bulls are finalizing a deal to send Mirotic to the Pelicans.

This was the initial Team Mirotic was supposed to be traded to on Tuesday before the deal fell apart late.

According to the Wojnarowski report, the Pelicans have agreed to guarantee Mirotic’s $12.5 million salary for the 2018-2019 season. That was a sticking point in getting the deal done a few days ago.

Like before, the Bulls will get a 2018 first round pick from New Orleans along with center Omer Asik. Along with that, the Bulls are also getting guards Tony Allen and Jameer Nelson. However both guards could be waived after the completion of the deal.

