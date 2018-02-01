6,000 square-foot virtual reality gaming facility opens this weekend in Schiller Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. -- A new company called Mass VR turned 6,000 square feet of empty space in Schiller Park and turned it into a first of its kind virtual reality gaming experience.

Basically you put on the headsets and they put you inside a video game. There are sensors all along the walls that track you.

If you want your character to walk, you walk. If you want them to run, you run. You are on teams and you can compete against each other to destroy the other team's base.

Mass VR opens this weekend.

Mass VR

5135 Pearl St. in Schiller Park, IL

Go to massvr.com to make a reservation

$39 per player for 3 rounds of play