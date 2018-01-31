× What is geoengineering?

Dear Tom,

Could you explain geoengineering?

Miriam Bauers, Champaign, Ill.

Dear Miriam,

Climate engineering, also referred to as “geoengineering,” is the deliberate and large-scale intervention in the Earth’s climate system in order to reduce the adverse effects of global warming. Thus far, despite many proposals, nothing has been done.

Geoengineering is the general term for measures that fall primarily into two categories: management of solar radiation and removal of greenhouse gases. Solar radiation management attempts to reduce the effects of greenhouse gases (that cause the Earth’s temperature to rise) by causing the Earth to absorb less sunlight. Removal of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere addresses the cause of global warming by, as the name says, removing greenhouse gases (especially carbon dioxide) from the atmosphere.