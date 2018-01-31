Train carrying members of Congress hits truck in West Virginia, 1 on truck killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- A chartered train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican policy retreat in West Virginia struck a garbage truck in a rural Virginia town on Wednesday. No lawmakers or aides were reported injured, but the White House said one person was killed and another was seriously injured.

A train carrying members of Congress to a GOP retreat in West Virginia hit a truck, sources tell CNN. There are reports of injuries. https://t.co/ma4vqQgv3j pic.twitter.com/V8IzmEgIB3 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 31, 2018

Lawmakers said the fatality appeared to be someone who was in the truck. One lawmaker who was aboard the train, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., said the vehicle had been ripped in half and said he saw a person wrapped in tarp and said emergency workers appeared to be "putting a body away."

An aide confirmed House Speaker Paul Ryan was on the train and is fine. Separately, a congressman on the train told CNN most of the staff and members on the train are OK.

The Amtrak train left from Union Station in Washington earlier Wednesday, and was carrying members of Congress, as well as their spouses, some family members and aides to the lawmakers.

Illinois Congressmen Peter Roskam and Randy Hultgren were both on the train that collided with a truck in West Virginia. They are both OK.

#BREAKING Illinois Congressmen Peter Roskam and Randy Hultgren were both on the train that collided with a truck in West Virginia. They are both OK. Updates: https://t.co/eFf8I0d2yd — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) January 31, 2018

Roxanne and I were on the train, but are okay. Please pray for those injured in the truck that was on the tracks. They need it. — Brian Babin (@RepBrianBabin) January 31, 2018

My family and I on train to a retreat. Hit a garbage truck. Jarring, but everyone ok on train. Severe injury in truck. Maybe a death. Fr. Conroy there with injured. A number of Members of Congress who are doctors tried to help. — Jeff Fortenberry (@JeffFortenberry) January 31, 2018

Rep. Coffman was onboard Amtrak train that collided w/truck, he is ok. We ask for prayers for all involved in this accident & appreciate everyone's calls.... story is still developing. -Staff — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) January 31, 2018

Our train heading to the GOP Retreat in West Virginia has been involved in an accident. I am safe but first responders are treating minor injuries on the train & treating the truck drivers. Praying.... — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 31, 2018

Rep. John Faso, a New York Republican, who was on the train that crashed, said he was able to see the truck that hit the train, and that he was told that injuries were expected from people in the truck, not the train.

We have spoken with John and he is unharmed. -- staff — John Faso (@RepJohnFaso) January 31, 2018

"There was (what) looks like a tractor trailer carrying trash that was hit by the train," Faso, who said he was in the third car of the train, told CNN.

"I think everyone on the train is OK," Faso said. "I don't know that for sure, it's a long train. But most of the concern is for the people outside."

One GOP source was unsure how many members of Congress were on the train or how many people were injured, but said there were injuries.

That source said members "hit the deck."

Republican members of Congress were on their way for a retreat at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, starting Wednesday and ending Friday. Vice President Mike Pence, who was not on the train, is scheduled to speak to members later Wednesday and President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the event tomorrow.