Time Out names Chicago world’s best city for 2nd time

CHICAGO -- Time Out has named Chicago "the world’s best city for having it all" for the second time.

Time Out surveyed 15,000 people in 32 cities around the world to create its "City Index" which looked at six key characteristics that make a city great:

Dynamism: How vibrant and exciting life there feels.

How vibrant and exciting life there feels. Inspiration: Whether the city feels like a pleasant or difficult place to live.

Whether the city feels like a pleasant or difficult place to live. Food and Drink: If the city is somewhere you can eat and drink well without breaking the bank.

If the city is somewhere you can eat and drink well without breaking the bank. Community: Whether local neighborhoods were rated highly.

Whether local neighborhoods were rated highly. Sociability: Whether the city felt welcoming or isolating.

Whether the city felt welcoming or isolating. Affordability: Whether people could generally get by OK.

Chicago ranked first for Food and Drink, first for great places within walking distance of our homes and second for people who love exploring different parts of the city.

Additionally, 91 percent of Chicagoans love Chicago and are proud of the city. Despite the unpredictable weather, 89 percent of people living in Chicago feel happy overall.

While Chicago is an expensive place to live, Chicago was able to claim the number one spot for affordability. In addition, 42 percent of Chicagoans feel strongly that they make the most of the city.

Here's Time Out's top 10 list:

Chicago Porto New York Melbourne London Madrid Manchester Lisbon Philadelphia Barcelona