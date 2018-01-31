× Suspect attempts to run over officer with stolen squad car; Officer fires shots

HARVEY, Ill. – A man is in custody after a car crash and a police involved shooting in Harvey Wednesday afternoon.

A Harvey spokesperson said police were near 148th and Dixie Hwy just after 4:40 p.m. when they heard a car collision. Upon arriving to the crash, police saw three occupants fleeing the scene.

According to the spokesperson, the officers pursued. One suspect got into a physical altercation with one of the officers. That same suspect then got into the police squad car and attempted to run over the officer.

The officer fired his gun at the car and the car flipped over.

Neither the suspect nor the officer has life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.