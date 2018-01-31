Political Duo on Trump’s 1st State of the Union address
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on Trump’s State of the Union Address
-
Read excerpts from President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address
-
President Trump’s State of the Union to make case that America is back
-
Local DACA recipient to attend State of the Union as Rep Foster’s guest
-
CNN’s Jake Tapper cuts off WH aide after he refuses to answer questions
-
-
Trump calls for ‘new American moment’ in State of the Union
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on State of the Union, McCabe’s resignation
-
Trump to herald economic progress in tonight’s State of the Union
-
Trump gets 1st medical checkup since becoming president
-
Button museum puts pieces of wearable history on display
-
-
WATCH LIVE: Illinois Gov. Rauner delivers the State of the State
-
Obama most admired man in the U.S. – for 10th year in a row, according to poll
-
Trump’s Asia trip ends as it begins: shadowed by Russia