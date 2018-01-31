× Nikola Mirotic won’t play for the Bulls for the immediate future

PORTLAND – On Wednesday, it appeared that things were going to be back to normal for Nikola Mirotic. Well, as normal as normal could be for these circumstances.

A trade that was in place to send the Bulls forward to the Pelicans on Tuesday, one that was so certain that Mirotic left the team early in their practice at the Advocate Center, fell apart as the forward reportedly vetoed the trade.

But at shootaround, Mirotic and head coach Fred Hoiberg were still discussing how the forward would continue to come off the bench against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Considering that Mirotic is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebound a game, that didn’t seem to be a surprise even if a trade somewhere else was expected.

Yet a few hours later, the Bulls reversed course.

The team announced to the beat reporters in Portland that Mirotic will not play on Wednesday night against the Trail Blazers and won’t be in the lineup for the immediate future. That likely means that Mirotic is out until at least the February 8th NBA trade deadline.

New development: Bulls now say Mirotic will not play vs. Trail Blazers and for immediate future. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 31, 2018

Bulls have decided that Niko Mirotic will not play again until the trade deadline passes as the organization continues working on finding a deal that makes sense for both sides. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 31, 2018

Mirotic wasn’t going to be in the starting lineup regardless as it was announced that Paul Zipzer would be sliding into the lineup with Lauri Markkanen out for personal reasons.