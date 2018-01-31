Midday Fix: Teen author and activist Marley Dias

Posted 1:26 PM, January 31, 2018, by

Marley Dias

@iammarleydias – Twitter and Instagram

https://www.scholastic.com/kids/book/marley-dias-gets-it-done-by-marley-dias/

Events:

1/31/18 @ 6 p.m. – Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville, with Luviie Ajaye

Anderson's Bookshop Naperville 
123 W Jefferson Ave, Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-2665

http://www.andersonsbookshop.com/

2/1/18 @ 6 p.m. – Evanston Township High School (in partnership with The Book Stall and the Family Action Network)

ETHS Auditorium
1600 Dodge Ave
Evanston, IL 60201

https://www.eths.k12.il.us/site/Default.aspx?PageID=2&PageType=17&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=1&EventDateID=20012

 