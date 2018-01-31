Lunchbreak: Red lentil coconut curry soup

Plum Market Old Town - Plum Market Kitchen & Catering located at 1233 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610
www.plummarket.com/stores/old-town-chicago/
Recipe:
Red Lentil Coconut Curry Soup
Ingredients Amt
Coconut Oil 2 TBS
Yellow Onion (small dice) 1 ea
Garlic (minced) 2 cloves
Ginger (minced) 2 TBS
Salt 1 TBS
Coriander (ground) 1 tsp
Turmeric (ground) ½ tsp
Cumin (ground) ¼ tsp
Black Pepper 1/8 tsp
Chili Flake 1/8 tsp
Cardamon (ground) 1/8 tsp
Cinnimon (ground) 1/8 tsp
Clove (ground) 1/8 tsp
Red Lentils ¾ C.
Crushed Tomato 2 C.
Coconut Milk 1 ½ C.
Vegetable Stock 2 ½ C.
Lime Juice 1 ea
Cilantro (chopped) 1 TBS
METHOD:
- Add the coconut oil to a small stock pot and set on medium heat.
- Sweat the yellow onion, garlic, ginger and salt until the onions turn translucent.
- Add the ground spices, turn up the heat to high and toast spices until they become very aromatic.
- Add the red lentils and continue stirring until lentils become hot to the touch.
- Next add the crushed tomatoes, coconut milk and vegetable stock.
- Simmer on medium heat for about 15 minutes until lentils are cook but not over cooked.
- Remove from heat, add the fresh lime juice and serve immediately garnished with chopped cilantro.