Lunchbreak: Red lentil coconut curry soup

Chef Brian Witkowski

Plum Market Old Town -  Plum Market Kitchen & Catering located at  1233 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610

www.plummarket.com/stores/old-town-chicago/

Recipe:

Red Lentil Coconut Curry Soup

Ingredients                             Amt

Coconut Oil                             2 TBS

Yellow Onion (small dice)               1 ea

Garlic (minced)                 2 cloves

Ginger (minced)                 2 TBS

Salt                                    1 TBS

Coriander (ground)                      1 tsp

Turmeric (ground)                       ½ tsp

Cumin (ground)                  ¼ tsp

Black Pepper                            1/8 tsp

Chili Flake                             1/8 tsp

Cardamon (ground)                       1/8 tsp

Cinnimon (ground)                       1/8 tsp

Clove (ground)                  1/8 tsp

Red Lentils                             ¾ C.

Crushed Tomato                  2 C.

Coconut Milk                            1 ½ C.

Vegetable Stock                 2 ½ C.

Lime Juice                              1 ea

Cilantro (chopped)                      1 TBS

METHOD:

  1. Add the coconut oil to a small stock pot and set on medium heat.
  2. Sweat the yellow onion, garlic, ginger and salt until the onions turn translucent.
  3. Add the ground spices, turn up the heat to high and toast spices until they become very aromatic.
  4. Add the red lentils and continue stirring until lentils become hot to the touch.
  5. Next add the crushed tomatoes, coconut milk and vegetable stock.
  6. Simmer on medium heat for about 15 minutes until lentils are cook but not over cooked.
  7. Remove from heat, add the fresh lime juice and serve immediately garnished with chopped cilantro.