James Fegan looks ahead to White Sox Spring Training on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - A year ago, there was plenty of uncertainty when it came to Rick Hahn's great experiment with the franchise.

The rebuild was embraced by many White Sox fans at the end of 2016, but no one knew what kind of prospects the team might be able to attract for their major league talent.

A year later, and the White Sox fans are quite enthusiastic about what Hahn has been able to do with the farm system. Many of the prospects that made their way to town for Sox Fest helped to make the rooters of the team even happier as they start looking to 2018 and beyond.

James Fegan of The Athletic was in studio on Sports Feed to discuss the team a few weeks out from Spring Training, discussing a number of the prospects with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

