× CPS security guard charged with sexual assault

CHICAGO – A Chicago Public Schools security guard is facing sexual assault charges after he was accused of having a relationship with a student.

Ellis Davis, 21, faces one felony count of criminal sexual assault after accusations that he assaulted a 17-year-old student at Benito Juarez Academy where he was employed.

The 17-year-old stated that David sexually assaulted her for a number of years.

Prosecutors also said he and the teen smoked marijuana together.

He was arrested after the girl’s mother found messages between the two and called police.

Bail was set at $25,000.